Justin Verlander becomes 4th pitcher to win 10+ Player of the Week awards

Verlander earned his 10th Player of the Week award of his career in the final week of the 2023 regular season.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was named the American League Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 25 through Oct. 1.

Verlander made two starts during the week, earning wins in games against the Mariners and Diamondbacks.

Verlander faced off against Seattle in a crucial game on Tuesday. He proceeded to toss eight innings with eight strikeouts. It was his longest outing of the season as a member of the Astros.

On Saturday, Verlander tossed five scoreless innings in Arizona. He earned the win in the game that also clinched a playoff spot for Houston.

Cumulatively, in 13 innings pitched over two starts, Verlander held batters to only five hits, a .116 average, with 13 strikeouts and four walks.

It's Verlander's 10th time to win the league's weekly award, his last coming in September 2019. According to the team, since the award was created in 1973, only three pitchers have won 10 or more POTW awards: Nolan Ryan (13), Roger Clemens (11) and Randy Johnson (10).