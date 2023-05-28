Check out how Houston's Jose Abreu celebrated hitting his first home run with the Astros

Abreu had been in the longest home run drought to start a season in his career until Sunday

HOUSTON — The drought is over! The Astros' Jose Abreu's home run drought as an Astro ended Sunday when he went deep against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning, one of seven home runs the Astros hit in their 10-1 win.

Once it cleared the left field wall, Abreu's jog on the bases turned into an all-out sprint, running right past home plate and sliding in front of the dugout, where his teammates celebrated with him.

It was Abreu's first home run since Sept. 13, when he was still with the Chicago White Sox. Abreu signed with Houston as a free agent in November.

“Obviously it was a while since I hit a home run and I had to enjoy it,” Abreu said through a translator. “Life is about that. You have to enjoy those things.”

Joining Abreu in the home run parade Sunday was Jose Altuve, who also hit his first of the season, Jeremy Peña, Jake Meyers and Yordan Alvarez, who went deep twice.

The seven home runs are the most hit by any team in Coliseum history.

For the Astros, Sunday's win gave them a sweep over Oakland for the second time in just over a week. And with the win, Houston climbed back to within two games of the Rangers in the AL West.

The celebration for Abreu was a little different from the other first home run celebration earlier this month. On May 14, Yanier Diaz hit his first longball and instead of leaving the dugout, the Astros players stayed in the dugout...and gave Diaz the silent treatment! Check it out.