Astros skeleton crew: No bones about it, this Halloween display will tickle your funny bone

One Houston-area family is winning Halloween with their "humerus" Astros-themed yard display.

HOUSTON — If you love the Houston Astros and Halloween, the elaborate and very "humerus" decorations in Patty Norman's yard are sure to tickle your funny bone.

No bones about it, the Astros-themed skeleton crew is a winner with batters, fielders and even umpires.

"Tibia" honest, the Norman family is knocking 'em dead with this bone-chilling display!

Bad bone puns aside, Norman said she and her family started in August and spent countless hours creating each skeleton, complete with uniforms, balls, bats and benches.

"This is probably the most involved scene, I’ve ever done," Norman said in her blog. "The most challenging part of this scene was the uniforms, as there was nothing commercially available that would fit our skeletons well."

They added Seattle Mariners to the mix for the ALDS and planned to strip them down to the bare bones and switch to Phillies' unis for the World Series.

Norman said it's their third year to do the skeletons, but this is the first time they've gone with the Astros theme.

