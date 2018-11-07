The Houston Astros got a walk-off 6-5 win in the 11th inning over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night on as bizarre a play as any seasoned baseball fan will ever see.

Alex Bregman came to the plate with one out, and Kyle Tucker standing on second base and Tony Kemp on first after the Astros tied the score at 5-5. Bregman hit a ball that ricocheted off home plate, briefly rolled in foul territory and then rolled fair.

A's catcher Jonathan Lucroy picked up the ball, turned around and dropped the ball as he attempted to tag Bregman out. Bregman took off for first, and after fumbling with the ball for a moment Lucroy threw to first baseman Mark Canha.

The throw appeared to carom off Bregman's batting helmet and into foul territory. Tucker sprinted home with the game-winning run to complete the wild finish to the game.

We love weird walkoffs! pic.twitter.com/lCOksfntaf — Houston Astros (@astros) July 11, 2018

The Athletics challenged the play, but the call on the field was upheld.

Bregman — who had two home runs in the game — called his 11th inning swing "the biggest circus of the whole thing," and added: "I think it was the softest ball anyone's ever hit."

Prior to that insane sequence, Josh Reddick had scored the tying run after A's shortshop Marcus Semien tried to throw Reddick out at home on a ball hit by Kemp.

This isn't the first time that Bregman has been involved in a mind-boggling walk-off play this season. On April 7, Bregman hit a shallow pop fly that San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer overran, which allowed the winning run to score.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM