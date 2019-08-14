It’s not what you want to see as a Houston Astros fan. One of the team’s top starting pitchers was scratched from the lineup Tuesday night.

Starter Gerrit Cole was supposed to take the mound for Houston in the nightcap of a double-header with the Chicago White Sox, but was pulled during warmups because of discomfort in his right hamstring. Relieve Chris Devinski took over for him.

No word from the team how serious Cole’s injury is.

Cole's scratch was in the nightcap of the double-header. In the early game, Zack Greinke got the start and the win as Houston took care of the Sox, 6-2

Cole is in the midst of a possible Cy Young Award-winning season, with a record of 14-5 with a 2.87 ERA and a league-leading 226 strikeouts.

