HOUSTON — Houston Astros center fielder George Springer set a major league record Tuesday night when he hit a solo home run in the seventh inning off of Tanner Rainey.

Springer became the first player in MLB history to hit a home run in 5 consecutive World Series games.

Tuesday night's home run in Game 1 of the World Series was Springer's 14th career postseason home run.

All of Springer's 5 consecutive World Series home runs

Oct. 22, 2019 (Game 1): Solo home run in the 7th off of Tanner Rainey

Nov. 1, 2017 (Game 7): 2-run homer in the 2nd off of Yu Darvish

Oct. 31, 2017 (Game 6): Solo home run in the 3rd off of Rich Hill

Oct. 29, 2017 (Game 5): Solo home run in the 7th off of Brandon Morrow

Oct. 28, 2017 (Game 4): Solo home run in the 6th off of Alex Wood

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Springer adds another RBI as Astros cut Nats lead to 5-4

RELATED: Oh, the lengths Astros fans will go! Klein Oak HS student ditches school to attend World Series

RELATED: More than skin deep: Astros fans wear pride on their sleeves with tattoos before World Series