HOUSTON — Here's a good reason to skip work on Monday, especially if you live or work in the downtown Houston area.

The Houston Astros are hosting a free ALDS watch party as the team takes on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3. The watch party opens at 10 a.m. with the game time starting at 12 p.m.

An important note, however: you'll need to sign up for a free general admission voucher that is presented vai the Ballpark App on your smartphone. (Details on this are below).

The team plans to do more watch parties for every postseason away game.

Here are the details from the Astros:

WHERE: Minute Maid Park 501 Crawford Street

ADMISSION: The Astros Watch Parties at Minute Maid Park will require a FREE general admission voucher. General Admission vouchers must be presented at entry via the Ballpark App. No PDFs will be permitted. Visit astros.com/watchparty to claim free general admission vouchers. Vouchers will also be available for fans at the gate entrances.

PARKING: Parking will be available in the Astros Controlled Lots -Diamond Lot, Lot A, Lot B and Lot C. Parking fees will apply.

EVENT INFORMATION: Zack Greinke and the Astros will face Charlie Morton and the Rays at Tropicana Field as the Astros look to advance to their third consecutive American League Championship Series. Houston can secure a spot in the AL Championship Series with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays, as the Astros currently lead the series, 2-0.

Fans are invited to take a midday work break and come out to Minute Maid Park tomorrow, Monday, Oct. 7 for the Astros ALDS Postseason Watch Party as the Astros take on the Rays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Gates for the Astros ALDS Postseason Watch Party will open at 10:00 a.m. prior to tomorrow’s 12:00 p.m. CT first pitch. 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a Zack Greinke Replica White Jersey, which will be distributed from the time gates open until 1:00 p.m. Please note, the Minute Maid Park roof will be open for tomorrow’s Watch Party, weather pending.

Prior to each away game, the fun will begin two hours before first pitch with a Postseason Street Fest on Crawford Street, where fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, bar games, inflatables and much more. The game will stream live on the main video board inside Minute Maid Park as well as on a large projection screen outside the ballpark. Additionally, ballpark concessions will be open and available for purchase.

For more information on the Astros Postseason Watch Parties, please visit www.astros.com/watchparty.

