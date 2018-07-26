HOUSTON – Houston Astros fans lined up to grab the latest bobblehead Thursday.

July's edition is of Josh Reddick, who is decked out in full patriotism and his WWE title belt.

“It's one of the coolest ones to come out, it has him, has an eagle, has the American flag shorts, so it's pretty cool,” Jose Moran, a fan who waited in line, said.

Folks started lining-up for wrist bands for the bobbleheads as early as 7 p.m. Wednesday!

And there were only 150 available, so it was first come, first served.

