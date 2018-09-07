HOUSTON – Houston Astros fans were out in full force to see outfielder Josh Reddick on Monday.

He was signing autographs at a Whataburger on Fuqua in southeast Houston.

People spent hours camped out outside this Whataburger Monday morning even though they know there’s a chance Reddick would leave before they got an autograph.

At least 400 people showed up, but the autographs were only guaranteed for the first 225 people. Those people got wristbands to mark their spot in line.

But even when the wristbands were gone, fans stayed put just in case Reddick stayed longer than planned.

Reddick told us after this, he’s going home to spend time with his new fiancée. They just got engaged last month.

