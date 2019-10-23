HOUSTON — How far would you go to show your Astros pride?

One fan watching Game 6 of the ALCS said she would get Jose Altuve’s name tattooed on her if they won.

”Man, is she seriously going to do this?” said her friend and Ink Hou shop owner Laura McAdams, known as Lala.

Altuve hit a walkoff two-run home run moments later to send the ‘Stros to the World Series for the second time in three years.

She made good on that bet at Ink Hou earlier this week.

More fans followed suit on Tuesday.

”We’re going to win again, that’s why,” said Jaime Villarreal, an Astros fan who was getting his second Astros World Series tattoo on Tuesday.

Shops like Ink Hou are offering a discount: $20 Astros tattoos until a champ is crowned.

”Whenever I tattoo, they take a little bit of myself too. When I tattoo, they will always remember me, just like they will always remember the time that we won,” said Ivan Espinosa, a tattoo artist at Ink Hou.

No doubt. No fear. Even with memorabilia that, once a fan gets, is permanent: they can’t take it back.

“We’re going to take it back,” said Villarreal.

The shop owner said one of the artists is trying to do a portrait of Jose Altuve, and they’re flirting with the idea of offering it for free.