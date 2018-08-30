HOUSTON - The Houston Astros on Thursday extended manager A.J. Hinch’s contract through 2022.

President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jeff Luhnow announced the extension Thursday at a press conference at which several players attended.

“It’s hard to put into words what a day like today means to me,” Hinch said. “Jeff (luhnow) and Jim (Crane, Astros owner) have been tremendous to me, and this is the second time we’ve had contract discussions when we didn’t have to. That’s a lot of respect, a lot of appreciation, a lot of feelings for me of gratitude that we would get to this day.”

#KHOU11 #Astros extend manager AJ Hinch for 4 more years after this season. His reaction: pic.twitter.com/2FnVJWVllz — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) August 30, 2018

Hinch joined the organization in 2015. Since then, he has led Houston to two playoff appearances and the Astros’ first World Series title in franchise history. His 14 wins in the postseason are the most by any manager in franchise history.

Hinch was named Baseball America’s 2017 Manager of the Year.

Entering Thursday, Hinch’s 353-266 overall record gives him the best winning percentage (.570) of any Astros manager in franchise history.

