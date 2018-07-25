DENVER (AP) — The Houston Astros debated whether to have Tony Kemp bunt or swing away in a pressure-packed situation.

Swing away won out. It ignited quite a rally.

Kemp lined a go-ahead single off closer Wade Davis as part of a six-run 10th inning and the Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Tuesday night.

"He's a good bunter but he's a really good hitter, so we told him hit the ball to the outfield," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "He's a good listener."

Kemp's one-out hit brought in Josh Reddick, who led off the inning with a single to center that Charlie Blackmon misplayed and had bounce by him for his first error of the season. A hustling Reddick wound up on third and set the stage.

"I went up to the plate and (Hinch) just said, 'Hey, you're a good hitter,'" Kemp recounted. "That's all I needed to hear right there."

Davis (0-3) later surrendered a two-run triple to pinch-hitter Kyle Tucker and a two-run homer to George Springer as the Astros beat the Rockies for the seventh straight time in a streak that dates to 2013. Davis was charged with five runs. It's the most runs he's allowed as a reliever.

"Hung a curveball" to Kemp, Davis explained. "It wasn't pretty after that."

The six runs allowed in the 10th are the second-most allowed in extra innings in Rockies franchise history.

Yuli Gurriel added an RBI single during an inning in which Houston had seven hits.

Hector Rondon (2-2) pitched a clean ninth to earn the win, with Brad Peacock finishing the 10th.

