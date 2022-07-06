Astros' Dusty Baker, Héctor Neris suspended for roles in benches-clearing incident against Mariners

Neris and Baker were handed suspensions while Seattle manager Scott Servias and several other Houston coaches were fined.

HOUSTON — Six members of the Astros and Mariners have been disciplined in the wake of the benches-clearing incident that happened Monday night at Minute Maid Park.

It happened in the top of the ninth inning when Astros pitcher Héctor Neris hit Mariners slugger Ty France with a pitch.

Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, made the announcement.

Neris has received a four-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Eugenio Suárez of the Mariners in the area of the head while warnings were in place.

Baker has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for the intentional actions of Neris.

Servais has received an undisclosed fine for actions that contributed to causing the incident.

Astros coaches Joe Espada, Omar López and Troy Snitker have each received undisclosed fines for actions that contributed to causing the incident.

Espada will manage Tuesday night's game while Baker serves his suspension. Neris is appealing his suspension.

The trouble began when with two outs in the ninth when Neris plunked France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Astros near home plate.

“All I know is our best hitters is in there, it’s two out in the ninth and you throw the first pitch behind him," Servais said. “It’s pretty obvious."

Neris was pulled away from the scrum, while Servais and Baker were at the center of the pushing and shoving, with Servais pointing and shouting repeatedly at Astros first base coach Lopez.