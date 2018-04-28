HOUSTON – Sean Manaea followed up his no-hitter with seven solid innings, three Athletics homered and Oakland beat the Houston Astros 8-1 on Friday night for their fifth win in six games.

Manaea (4-2) no-hit Boston last Saturday and didn't allow a hit Friday until the fourth inning. He gave up one unearned run on four hits and a walk and struck out seven.

Houston starter Dallas Keuchel (1-4) retired his first 13 batters before Matt Chapman hit a one-out homer in the fifth into the first row of the Crawford Boxes in left field to tie it 1-1.

Chad Pinder put the Athletics ahead 3-1 with a two-run homer in the sixth. Matt Olson's RBI single in the seventh scored Chapman, who had doubled, and Mark Canha followed with a two-run homer to up the lead to 6-1. Jed Lowrie had a two-run triple in the eighth.

Carlos Correa singled in George Springer in the fourth, the first hit off Manaea since Seattle's Taylor Motter hit a one-out solo homer in the fifth inning on April 15.

Manaea's 14-inning hitless streak was the longest for the A's since the franchise moved to Oakland, topping John Odom's 13 innings on June 1 and 7, 1968. The only pitcher to throw consecutive no-hitters was Cincinnati's Johnny Vander Meer against Brooklyn and the Boston Bees in June 1938.

Keuchel allowed a season-high six runs on seven hits in seven innings. Keuchel had allowed three runs or fewer in each of his five previous starts this season.

Houston has lost three of its last four after winning six straight.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: LHP Ryan Buchter was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a shoulder strain. Oakland recalled LHP Danny Coulombe from Triple A Nashville to take Buchter's spot on the roster. ... Oakland reinstated RHP Yusmeiro Petit from the bereavement list.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Daniel Mengden (2-2) looks for his third straight win Saturday. He is 0-2 with a 6.33 ERA in four career starts against Houston.

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers (3-1) starts Saturday looking for his third straight win. McCullers allowed one run over six innings Sunday against the White Sox.

Photos: Astros fall to Oakland A's in series opener Apr 27, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 24 Apr 27, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 01 / 24

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.