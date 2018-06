HOUSTON - The Houston Astros made their first-round pick in the MLB Draft Monday night, selecting Clemson outfielder Seth Beer.

The 21-year-old was selected 28th overall.

At Clemson, Beer hit .301 with 11 doubles, 22 home runs, 54 RBI and a 1.098 OPS in 63 games this season. He walked 54 times compared to 36 strikeouts this year.

The third through 10th rounds of the MLB Draft continue Tuesday, and the 11th through 40th rounds begin Wednesday.

