Astros select local product in 1st round of MLB Draft

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros drafted shortstop Brice Matthews with the 28th pick of the first round in the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday night.

Matthews played his college ball at Nebraska but started his baseball journey in the Houston area.

He played baseball and football at Atascocita High School in Humble and was also a member of the Astros Youth Academy.

Matthews, 21, hits right-handed and posted a .359 average in his senior season. He hit 20 homers and stole 20 bases in 54 games for the Cornhuskers.

In high school, Matthews played quarterback. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Here's video of @BriceMatthews5, the Astros' top pick... as a high school QB in 2019 for @HumbleISD_AHS Atascocita. He's #3 in the video @KHOU @_JeremyBooth pic.twitter.com/cl3mh3MvNy — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) July 10, 2023

With the 61st overall pick in the draft, the Astros drafted Alonzo Tredwell, a right-handed pitcher from UCLA. Tredwell, 21, is 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 230 pounds, according to MLB.com.