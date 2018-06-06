HOUSTON – The Houston Astros invited the Santa Fe ISD Police Department to their baseball game Tuesday.

All 11 officers took the field, fully dressed in uniform.

The Astros Foundation presented Chief Walter Braun with a $13,000 check donation before the start of the game.

Santa Fe ISD Officer, John Barnes, was shot in the May 18 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo recently spoke with him and he said Barnes is "in great spirits and looked great."

READ: HPD chief says Santa Fe ISD officer 'is in great spirits and looked great'

The Astros Foundation is the official 501(c)(3) team charity of the Houston Astros. The foundation seeks to harness the passion of baseball fans to support youth baseball and softball programs, reduce homelessness and more.

