HOUSTON — It’s a big day for the Astros and their fans. Tonight, Houston can wrap up its second World Series title in the last three years.

If Houston wins, it may be considered the biggest thing to ever happen to the franchise on October 29. Seems logical, right? But two years ago today was another pretty big October 29 for the team. It was October 29, 2017 when Houston took a 3-2 World Series edge on the Los Angeles Dodgers in what many consider to be the greatest World Series game ever.

The extra-inning game was settled when Alex Bregman drove in pinch-runner Derek Fisher from second base in the 11th inning to send 43,000 fans home in a frenzy.

Here are highlights of how it went down leading up to Bregman’s heroics.

