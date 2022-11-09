Astros decline options on Trey Mancini, Will Smith

Astros General Manager James Click also announced health updates on Alex Bregman and Martin Maldonado.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros have declined their options on first baseman Trey Mancini and relief pitcher Will Smith, Astros General Manager James Click announced Wednesday.

Both Mancini and Smith are now free agents.

Mancini was picked up from the Baltimore Orioles in a trade deadline deal. The 30-year-old made some clutch hits and key plays in 51 regular season games and eight more in the postseason. His most memorable defensive play was an inning-ending grounder in Game 5 of the World Series after he replaced injured first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

Before Monday's World Series parade, Mancini said he hoped to stay with the Astros and was impressed with the love fans have for the team.

"I heard they shut universities, schools down today and everything like that. Shows how special it is to play here that everybody's going to come and support us like that," Mancini said. "We felt the love the other night and to be able to clinch it here in our home park was absolutely incredible.

Smith, 33, was also a trade deadline acquisition by the Astros and went on to make 24 regular season relief appearances in Houston, posting a 3.27 ERA.

With the removal of Mancini and Smith from the roster, the Astros now have 34 players on their 40-man roster.

Health updates

Alex Bregman fractured his left index finger on a slide into 2nd base in the 8th inning of Game 6 of the World Series. He remained in the game and will not need surgery, the Astros said Wednesday.