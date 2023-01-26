Astros hire Braves VP Dana Brown as new general manager

Brown spent the last four seasons with the Atlanta Braves, with more than two decades of MLB experience.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros’ general manager search is over. The team announced today that they’ve hired baseball executive Dana Brown.

Brown has been the Atlanta Braves VP of scouting for the last four seasons. He also spent nine years with the Toronto Blue Jays as an assistant to the general manager, as well as stints in the front office of the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals organizations and Pittsburgh Pirates.

“We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Crane said. “He brings championship caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field. We welcome Dana and his family to the Astros family.”

The day before Thursday's announcement, KHOU 11's Matt Musil asked Crane about the GM search, with Crane responding,

"We'll make a selection soon," Crane said. Then within 24 hours, the announcement was made.

A news conference is scheduled for this afternoon at 2:30 p.m. to formally announce Brown.