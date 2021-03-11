Astros infielders Carlos Correa, Yuli Gurriel win Gold Glove Awards

Gurriel, 37, becomes the oldest first baseman to win the award.

HOUSTON — A pair of Astros infielders have been recognized as the best defensive players at their positions for the 2021 season.

Carlos Correa (SS) and Yuli Gurriel (1B) both won Gold Gloves for their defensive prowess last season.

.@el_yuly10 is the oldest player (37 years old) to win a Gold Glove at 1B (Age at end of season). pic.twitter.com/WCKZK1xuPB — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) November 8, 2021

Here's a look at all of the winners:

First base

AL: Yuli Gurriel, Astros

NL: Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Second base

AL: Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

NL: Tommy Edman, Cardinals

Third base

AL: Matt Chapman, A's

NL: Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

Shortstop

AL: Carlos Correa, Astros

NL: Brandon Crawford, Giants

Left field

AL: Andrew Benintendi, Royals

NL: Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals

Center field

AL: Michael A. Taylor, Royals

NL: Harrison Bader, Cardinals

Right field

AL: Adam Duvall, Marlins/Braves

NL: Joey Gallo, Rangers/Yankees

Catcher

AL: Sean Murphy, A's

NL: Jacob Stallings, Pirates

Pitcher

AL: Dallas Keuchel, White Sox

NL: Max Fried, Braves