Astros clinch final AL playoff spot despite loss to Rangers

The Astros wrapped up second place in the AL West by virtue of the Los Angeles Angels' 9-5 loss to the Dodgers.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Carlos Correa (1) celebrates with Jose Altuve, right, who scored on a Yuli Gurriel single in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Houston Astros have clinched the final spot in the expanded American League playoffs despite a 10-inning loss to Texas.

The Astros wrapped up second place in the AL West by virtue of the Los Angeles Angels' 9-5 loss to the Dodgers about two hours after the Rangers beat the Astros 5-4 with their second late-inning rally.

Houston is in the postseason for a franchise-record fourth straight year. The Astros are seeking redemption after the offseason sign-stealing scandal that tarnished their 2017 World Series championship.

