Astros clinch final AL playoff spot despite loss to Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Houston Astros have clinched the final spot in the expanded American League playoffs despite a 10-inning loss to Texas.
The Astros wrapped up second place in the AL West by virtue of the Los Angeles Angels' 9-5 loss to the Dodgers about two hours after the Rangers beat the Astros 5-4 with their second late-inning rally.
Houston is in the postseason for a franchise-record fourth straight year. The Astros are seeking redemption after the offseason sign-stealing scandal that tarnished their 2017 World Series championship.