HOUSTON — Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa set a record Sunday night with his 2-run homer in Game 5 of the World Series.

His 2-run shot off Joe Ross in the 4th inning that extended the Astros’ lead to 4-0 tied him with former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter for most home runs in the World Series by a shortstop in MLB history.

Correa hit two home runs in the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first was off Josh Fields in the 4th inning of Game 2, and the second was off Brandon Morrow in the 7th inning of Game 5.

Jeter played in 7 World Series from 1996 to 2009. He hit two home runs in the 2000 World Series against the New York Mets and was named MVP of the series. He hit the first off Bobby Jones in the 1st inning of Game 4 and the second off Al Leiter in the 6th inning of Game 5.

Jeter’s third home run came in Game 4 of the 2001 World Series off Arizona Diamondbacks’ Byung-Hyun Kim in the 10th inning.

Correa has hit three home runs this postseason, including two in the American League Championship Series, including a walk-off solo shot in the 11th inning off J.A. Happ in Game 2.

Before turning 26 years old, Correa ranks first in home runs hit in the postseason 9110, RBIs in the postseason (32) and extra-base hits in the postseason (21).

