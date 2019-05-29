HOUSTON — Astros' shortstop Carlos Correa won't be able to play ball for four to six weeks due to a fractured rib, the team said on Wednesday.

Correa has been placed on the 10-day Injured List, announced Jeff Luhnow, Astros President and General Manager.

Correa sent out the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“I’m extremely disappointed about not being on the field with my teammates. I sustained the rib fracture during a massage at my home on Tuesday. To sustain an injury in such an unusual way makes it even more frustrating. However, I will work hard to get back on the field as quickly as possible to help our team achieve our goal of winning another championship.”

Correa last played on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM