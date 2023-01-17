'Stros on the move | Astros caravan tour making stops across Houston, Uvalde

The tour will last until Jan. 19, just two days before the Astros host their Fan Fest at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

HOUSTON — If you haven't had enough of the 'Stros, here is yet another opportunity for you to meet the 2022 World Series champs!

The Houston Astros caravan tour is back after a two-year hiatus, and this year the 'Stros are making stops in Houston, Corpus Christi, Austin and Uvalde.

The tour started Tuesday with stops across the Houston area. A few players paid a visit to the staff at Methodist Hospital in north Houston and the little Astros fans that just made their appearance into the world.

The players then headed to meet and greet the not-so-little-anymore fans over at Aldine ISD.

The tour will run through Jan. 19, just two days before the Astros host their Fan Fest at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. Fan Fest begins at 11 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m on Jan. 21. There will be activities for everyone, including autograph sessions, photo opportunities and a chance to put your eyes on that World Series trophy.

Astros caravan tour stops

Wednesday, Jan. 18 -- Central Houston

Chick-Fil-A -- 8609 Westheimer Road (11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Saint Arnold Brewing Company Time -- 2000 Lyons Ave, Houston (4 to 5 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 19 - Pearland

Chick-Fil-A -- 1512 Broadway Street (12 to 1 p.m.)

Thursday, Jan. 19 - Uvalde

H-E-B -- 201 E Main Street (12:30 to 2 p.m.)

Uvalde Civic Center -- 300 E Main Street (12:30 to 2 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 20 - Katy

Chick-Fil-A -- 25601 Nelson Way (12:30 to 1:30 p.m.)

H-E-B -- 6711 South Fry Road (3:30 to 4:30 p.m.)

Friday, Jan. 20 - Sugar Land