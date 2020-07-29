Astros will bring back core coaching staff for 2021 season

HOUSTON — The Astros picked up the contract options for three coaches, ensuring their return for the 2021 season.
Houston exercised contract options for the 2021 season for manager Dusty Baker, third base coach Gary Pettis and pitching coach Brent Strom.
Baker, 71, was hired in January to replace A.J. Hinch. Hinch was fired by the team after he and general manager Jeff Luhnow were initially suspended for one year by Major League Baseball for their roles in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.
Baker is in his 23rd year as a manager. He's been named the National League Manager of the Year three times. He came to the Astros after managing the Washington Nationals, who let him go after a 97-65 season in 2017.