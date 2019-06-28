HOUSTON — For the second time in franchise history, the Houston Astros will have three position players start in the MLB All-Star Game.

Major League Baseball announced Thursday night Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and outfielders George Springer and Michael Brantley were chosen to start in the All-Star game.

The trio was voted by the fans as part of a newly-created Starters Election, which is a 28-hour online voting period that features three finalists at each position, and the top nine outfielders.

Bregman received the most votes for third basemen, beating out Kansas City's Hunter Dozier and the Yankees' Gio Urshela. It's Bregman's second career All-Star appearance and his first start in the game. He was a reserve in last year's game.

Springer and Brantley finished second and third, respectively, in voting among the nine outfield finalist. Only Mike Trout received more votes than the Astros' outfielders.

This is Springer's third All-Star selection and second start. Brantley is now a four-time All-Star and this will be his first career start.

In 2017, the Astros also had three position players start in the midseason exhibition: Springer, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa.

This year's All-Star game is Tuesday, July 9 at 6:30 p.m.

