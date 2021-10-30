World Series Game 4 blog: Astros look to even series with Braves

Houston trails Atlanta 2-1 in the World Series. Game 4 is in Atlanta on Saturday.

ATLANTA — The Houston Astros are still waiting for all their stars to break loose after a 2-0 loss to Atlanta in Game 3 of the World Series.

Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez are stuck in a collective slump with the Astros trailing two games to one.

Houston didn't have a hit until the eighth inning and finished with just two mere singles in the loss at Truist Park.

Maybe the weather was to blame. The temperatures were in the 40s and it was misty and windy, causing frosty breaths on the field.

More likely, it was the matchup. Not a single Houston hitter in the lineup had ever faced Braves starter Ian Anderson.

Zack Greinke is batting eighth for the Houston Astros against the Atlanta Braves in Game 4, the first pitcher not to bat ninth in the World Series since Babe Ruth of Boston Red Sox hit sixth in Game 4 in 1918.

Greinke, a 38-year-old right-hander, has a .225 career average with nine homers and 34 RBIs in 521 at-bats.

“He’s a good hitter, but he thinks he’s Babe Ruth or Hank Aaron if you talk to him,” teammate Carlos Correa said. “He thinks he has a 1,000 career OPS. So I always mess with him. He’s like, `Oh, I’m a great hitter.' I’m like, yeah, you’re a 600 career OPS guy (.598). What are you talking about? But when it comes to the pitchers, he’s a really good hitter. So I’m looking forward to seeing him swing the bat today once again. He sounds like he’s really excited about it.”

Dylan Lee, a 27-year-old Atlanta Braves lefty who made his major league debut on the final weekend of the regular season, will become the first pitcher to make his first major league start in the World Series when he faces the Houston Astros in Game 4.

5:49 p.m. - Jason Castro has been ruled out of Game 4 due to MLB's COVID-19 protocols.

3:34 p.m. - Weather could be a factor in Game 4.

3:01 p.m - The Astros and Braves announced their lineups:

#KHOU11 #Astros starting lineup for Game 4 of #WorldSeries2021

Jose Altuve-2b

Michael Brantley-rf

Alex Bregman-3b

Yordan Alvarez-lf

Carlos Correa-ss

Kyle Tucker-cf

Yuli Gurriel-1b

Zack Greinke-rhp

Martin Maldonado-c — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 30, 2021