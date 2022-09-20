Astros Cristian Javier gets 4th straight win, Pena hits 3-run homer in second straight shutout of Rays

Jose Altuve scored three runs as the Astros won for the ninth time in 10 games with the 5-0 shutout.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Houston Astros starter Cristian Javier got his fourth straight win Tuesday night in a 5-0 shutout of the Tampa Bay Rays. Javier (10-9) gave up only one hit and struck out six in five innings.

Ryan Pressly got the final two outs for his 29th save in 33 attempts.

Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña hit a three-run homer and second baseman Jose Altuve scored three runs as the Astros won for the ninth time in 10 games a day after clinching the AL West championship.

Altuve reached base and scored on each of his first three plate appearances, all against Rays starter Shane McClanahan. Peña's 19th homer came in the third inning after Altuve's second hit, putting the Astros up 4-0.

Kyle Tucker drove in Houston's first run with a double in the first for his 100th RBI of the season.

His teammates cheered and congratulated him when he returned to the dugout.

McClanahan was pulled in the fifth inning with neck tightness. The AL All-Star Game starter and Cy Young Award contender allowed five runs for only the second time this season, pushing his ERA to 2.36.

McClanahan (12-6) was making his second start after returning from the 15-day injured list due to a left shoulder impingement.

McClanahan walked Jose Altuve leading off the fifth, then threw three straight balls to Jeremy Peña. Manager Kevin Cash and a trainer then came out of the dugout and pulled McClanahan, even after the 25-year-old appeared to tell Cash, “I'm good.”

McClanahan walked four and allowed five hits while throwing 80 pitches.

A double and a single by Wander Franco were the only other hits for Tampa Bay.