Astros beat Angels 6-3 in opener of double-header caused by Hurricane Laura

Houston beat Los Angeles in the first of two games on Tuesday.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of the first game of a doubleheader baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON — Rookie Cristian Javier threw well into the sixth inning, protecting a big lead and sending the Houston Astros over the Los Angeles Angels 6-3 in the opener of a doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura.

The storm was expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast either Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Wednesday’s game already has been postponed.

This was just the second twinbill in the history of Minute Maid Park, a stadium with a retractable roof that opened in 2000. The Astros played a doubleheader against the Mets in 2017 following Hurricane Harvey.

Jack Mayfield’s two-run single capped a five-run first inning for Houston.

    

