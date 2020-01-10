ALDS matchup set: Astros will face division rival Oakland

Oakland eliminated Chicago one day after Houston completed a sweep of MInnesota.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros now know their opponent in the American League Division Series. They'll take on their division rival Oakland Athletics.

Oakland knocked off Chicago, 6-4, on Thursday to advance to the ALDS against Houston. A day earlier, the Astros punched their ticket to the next round with a 3-1 win over Minnesota, completing a two-game sweep.

The best-of-five ALDS kicks off on Monday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

There will be plenty of storylines in this series -- one being the Astros possibly facing pitcher Mike Fiers, the whistleblower in Houston's cheating scandal. Also, the games will also be played at Dodger Stadium -- the location where Houston won its only World Series.