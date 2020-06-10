Powered by a pair of Springer dingers, Astros beat A's 5-2, lead ALDS 2-0 | See highlights

LOS ANGELES — George Springer homered twice and Martin Maldonado added a solo shot as the Astros beat the Oakland A's, 5-2 in the second game of the best-of-five American League Division Series.
Houston now leads the series 2-0 with Game 3 scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.
Springer knocked in three on Tuesday. Framber Valdez pitched 7 innings for the Astros. He gave up two runs on five hits while striking out four.
Highlights from the game
Here's the first of Springer's home runs, which gave Houston a 2-1 lead.
Here's Maldonado joining in the hoem run parade...
And after Maldonado's home run, Springer did it again...