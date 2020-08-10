x
Astros hope to close out Oakland, advance to ALCS

Baseballs were flying out of Dodger Stadium Thursday as the Astros and Athletics faced off in the ALDS Game 4.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Michael Brantley, center, celebrates with Carlos Correa, left, and Jose Altuve after hitting a solo home run against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

HOUSTON — A day after blowing a lead against Oakland on Wednesday, the Houston Astros are hoping to close out the Athletics again today's game 4. Houston leads the best-of-five series, 2-1. If Houston can eliminate Oakland, it would be their fourth straight trip to the American League Championship Series. They would play the winner of the Marlins-Yankees winner.

Houston is leading Oakland 9-4 in the seventh inning.

Below are highlights of the game so far

'The Athletics took a 3-0 lead early. It was a lead that could have been more if not for the heroics of Astros right fielder Josh Reddick.

And shortly thereafter, Michael Brantley would get the Astros to within a run with one swing, his first of two home runs on the day.  

With Houston still training, Carolos Correa three-run blast put the Astros on top.

This was Michael Brantley's second home run of the day, which gave Houston a 6-4 lead.

