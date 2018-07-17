WASHINGTON — They are the envy of baseball, with a World Series championship last fall, another division champion in the pipeline and a six-pack of All-Stars here for the 89th All-Star Game.

Little wonder, then, that the Houston Astros have all the fun, too.

Alex Bregman took the occasion of his first All-Star game to share a video on Instagram of he and teammates George Springer and Justin Verlander bound for the nation's capital on a plane chartered by the pitcher.

Less than 24 hours later, their stunning performance of the #InMyFeelings challenge - powered by Drake - had garnered 1.1 million views.

Not that the Astros won't stay humble.

"We went from C-list celebrities," mused Bregman, "to B list after the video went viral."

Don't let him fool you. The Astros are a powerhouse, a young and talented and charismatic bunch with an enviable roster that will largely stick together several more seasons.

Did you grow up on the Yankees, Red Sox or Dodgers dominating All-Star Games and Octobers alike? Well, a younger generation will likely have these Astros as their most iconic team.

It is a special group in the midst of a special run - 165-96 over the past two seasons - and this moment in time is not lost on those fortunate enough to enjoy it.

"To have the chance to be here with all these guys – it’s an honor," says Springer, who's making his second consecutive All-Star appearance. "I love all those guys in that clubhouse - and a lot of those guys deserve to be here who aren’t."

That Bregman, 24, is an All-Star in just his second full season has the Astros particularly geeked. A third baseman, former LSU star and the bilingual son of two lawyers, Bregman's baseball rat sensibilities have endeared himself to fans and teammates alike.

A .928 OPS and 20 first-half home runs also don't hurt.

"I'm really happy for him - he's a great kid, on and off the field," said reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve, himself on pace to lead the AL in hits a sixth consecutive season. "For me, he’s really carrying the team right now. He’s having the best season on the team. Really looking forward to watching him hit homers tonight and play tomorrow."

Said Springer: "For Alex to step into his own and show the world who he actually is, is something special."

He showed the world a bit more in that highly entertaining Instagram video, where he and the brothers Verlander (younger sibling Ben) cut up to yet another hit from Drake. Verlander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, eventually took a seat, but Bregman's, um, twerking ability was certainly news to much of the baseball world.

It was an act of pure spontaneity, those involved insist.

"Definitely not rehearsed. If it was rehearsed, I’d have known the rest of the dance," says Verlander. "But I had to sit down."

"That was first run at it," says Bregman. "We had watched it on Instagram a little bit, saw people were doing it, thought we’d try it."

Altuve wasn't on the flight, opting to fly on a charter with Astros staff due to the handful of family members he was bringing along. "But we missed him," said Springer.

No worries. There will be many more opportunities to cut loose with a group that only seems to be getting started.

"It’s a fantastic feeling. We’re all family," says Verlander. "Everybody’s really bonded, and all pulling for each other.

"It creates this atmosphere where we all feed off each other’s success, so it’s a lot of fun to be a part of."

