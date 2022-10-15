x
Astros

Astros set record with sixth-straight appearance in ALCS | By the numbers

The Astros are heading back to the ALCS for their sixth straight appearance.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Jeremy Pena (3) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the 18th inning in Game 3 of an American League Division Series baseball game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

HOUSTON — When the Houston Astros advanced to the 2022 American League Championship Series, they set a new AL record with six straight appearances.

The Astros advanced Saturday night after sweeping the Seattle Mariners in the longest scoreless postseason game ever.

How many years in a row have the Astros made the ALCS?

The Astros broke a tie with AL West rivals the Oakland Athletics as the only AL teams to appear in five consecutive ALCS. However, the Astros are the only AL team to do it by winning six consecutive American League Division Series. The A’s streak came from 1971-1975

Who has appeared in the most Championship Series?

The Atlanta Braves hold the MLB and National League Championship Series record with eight straight appearances from 1991-1999 not counting the strike-shortened season of 1994.

How many times have the Astros played in ALCS?

Overall, the Astros have appeared in 10 League Championship Series, with four NLCS appearances in 1980, 1986, 2004, and 2005. In the AL, they appeared from 2017-2022.

The Astros, along with the Milwaukee Brewers, are the only teams to appear in both the ALCS and NLCS, but Houston is the only team to win both.

Who has the most ALCS appearances?

The Astros' latest appearance moves them up to a tie for eighth on the list of most appearances in the ALCS. The New York Yankees top the list with 17.

The Astros have an overall 19-7 record in the ALCS.

How many playoff appearances do the Astros have?

Out of 61 seasons, the Astros have made the playoffs 16 times. 

