Aaron Sanchez looked like a reinvented pitcher in his Houston debut, throwing six stellar innings to start the Astros on a combined no-hitter Saturday night in a 9-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Sanchez was an All-Star in 2016 and led the American League in ERA, but he's struggled this season and had lost 13 straight decisions to lead the majors with 14 losses. But three days after he was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline, the 27-year-old right-hander teamed with Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski to shut down the Mariners.

Harris took over and continued the no-hitter with a hitless seventh inning, only allowing one walk. Biagini, another trade deadline acquisition from the Blue Jays making his debut for the Astros, put up another hitless inning, giving up one walk while striking one in the eighth inning. Devenski closed out the ninth inning by retiring the side.

The no-hitter was the 12th in Astros history and first since Mike Fiers no-hit the Dodgers in 2015.

Saturday was the second combined no-hitter in franchise history. The other one came on June 11, 2003 when Roy Oswalt, Pete Muro, Kirk Saarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel and Billy Wagner combined to throw a no-hitter against the Yankees.

It's the second time Seattle has been no-hit this season, as the Angels threw a combined no-hitter against the Mariners in July. The 2015 Dodgers are the most recent team to be no-hit twice in one season.

Saturday's combined no-hitter is the third no-hitter in the majors this season. Oakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers no-hit the Cincinnati Reds in May for the first of the season.