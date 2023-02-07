Astros 2024 season starts with the Yankees, includes games outside the U.S.

Major League Baseball released its schedule for the 2024 season and for Houston, it starts with a seven-game homestand.

The 2024 Houston Astros' schedule is now out and it includes a seven-game homestand to kick things off and in April, a trip to Mexico City.

Major League Baseball released the schedules on Thursday and for Houston, the Yankees come to Minute Maid Park to get things started with a four-game series from March 28 to March 31. Houston follows that with a three-game set against Toronto from April 1-3.

Houston will take it international with a two-game series in Mexico City against Colorado. Those games will be April 27 and 28. It will be the first time the Astros will play out of the U.S. since 2019 when they took on the Angels in Monterrey, Mexico.

Throughout the season, the Astros will take on 22 different teams at home, including eight National League squads and all other 14 American League teams.

The NL teams the Astros will take on at home include Atlanta, St. Louis, Milwaukee, the Dodgers, Marlins, Pirates, Rockies and Diamondbacks. On the road, the NL teams Houston will face are the Nationals, Cubs, Rockies, Giants, Mets, Phillies, Reds and Padres.

