Astros

Houston Astros to take on Minnesota Twins in ALDS

Game 1 will be Saturday at Minute Maid Park.
Credit: KHOU

HOUSTON — The Astros' opponent for the ALDS has been set.

Since the Minnesota Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card Series, that means they will face the 'Stros in the ALDS.

  • Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at Minute Maid Park. Start time is TBD.
  • Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 8 at Minute Maid Park. Start time is TBD.
  • Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Target Field in Minnesota. Start time is TBD.

If more games are needed:

  • Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Target Field in Minnesota. Start time is TBD.
  • Game 5 is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13 at Minute Maid Park. Start time is TBD.

