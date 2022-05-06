Astros 2017 World Series championship banner missing from plaza outside Minute Maid Park

The banner to commemorate the 2017 World Series championship is missing from the plaza outside Minute Maid Park.

HOUSTON — You may or may not have noticed, but the plaza outside of Minute Maid Park is missing a key decoration.

The banner to commemorate the 2017 World Series championship has disappeared.

Among all of the club's accomplishments, the 2017 title is the one that means the most.

It appears that the banner was pried off the pole to which it had been attached.

The Astros said they are "looking into the matter." The team said it will not release any surveillance video of what happened.