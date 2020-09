Houston was up 3-0 early in the game but wasn't able to hold on to the lead.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anthony Rendon homered, Jared Walsh and Justin Upton delivered key hits during a four-run eighth inning and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the Houston Astros 9-5 to sweep the four-game series.

The Angels have won a season-high five straight and posted their first four-game sweep since 2017.

Kyle Tucker, Aledmys Díaz and Carlos Correa homered for Houston, who have dropped four straight after winning 15 of 21.