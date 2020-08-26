Angels beat Astros 12-5 to split DH caused by hurricane

Houston won the first 7-inning game on Tuesday, but the Angels took the second.

HOUSTON — Brian Goodwin drove in three runs, including a two-run single as part of a four-run first as the Los Angeles Angels snapped a three-game losing streak with a 12-5 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night, splitting the doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura.

In the first game, rookie Cristian Javier (3-1) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and the Astros used a five-run first to beat the Angels, 6-3.