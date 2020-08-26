x
Angels beat Astros 12-5 to split DH caused by hurricane

Houston won the first 7-inning game on Tuesday, but the Angels took the second.
Los Angeles Angels catcher Anthony Bemboom, left, is late with the tag as Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, slides to score on the sacrifice fly during the fifth inning of the second game of a baseball doubleheader Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON — Brian Goodwin drove in three runs, including a two-run single as part of a four-run first as the Los Angeles Angels snapped a three-game losing streak with a 12-5 win over the Houston Astros Tuesday night, splitting the doubleheader created by the approach of Hurricane Laura.

In the first game, rookie Cristian Javier (3-1) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings and the Astros used a five-run first to beat the Angels, 6-3.

Laura was expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast either Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Wednesday’s game already has been postponed.

