Who is Andy Grammer? National anthem singer at World Series Game 6

HOUSTON — Singer, songwriter and record producer Andy Grammer will sing the national anthem for Game 6 of the World Series.

Grammer has several pop hits, including his quadruple-platinum song, “Honey, I’m Good” and platinum singles, “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up on Me,” and “Good to Be Alive (Hallelujah).

When Grammer is not making hits, he is hosting a podcast called "The Good Parts Podcast." Grammer said his favorite pastime is asking people deep questions and hearing them article the "good parts of their story."

"I have been wanting to do this podcast for about 5 years now and something finally boiled over in me this year that it couldn’t wait any longer," Grammer said when he started his podcast.

Several entertainers have been featured on The Good Parts Podcast including, Dan Reynolds, Tori Kelly and Leslie Odom Jr.

World Series Game 6

The Houston Astros are one win away from their first World Series Championship since 2017 as they host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park Saturday.

The Astros lead the series 3-2 after a 3-2 win Thursday night in Philadelphia, in which pitcher Justin Verlander got his first World Series victory as a starting pitcher.

After a day off, the teams were back in Houston Friday. Game 6 and, if necessary, Game 7, are at Minute Maid Park. MLB said the roof at Minute Maid will be closed for Game 6.

The first pitch for Game 6 is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. Central time.

Trey Mancini will take over for first base for the Astros in Game 6 of the World Series after Yuli Gurriel was injured during a rundown in Game 5.

Gurriel left Game 5 Thursday night with discomfort in his right knee following a collision.