ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Astros had managed almost no production from their normally potent offense in this series when they struggled into the eighth inning of their second game against the rival Angels.

Nobody was surprised when Jose Altuve provided just the jolt they needed.

Altuve hit a go-ahead, three-run double in the eighth, and the Astros rallied from a late two-run deficit for a 5-3 victory over Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Altuve connected on a low pitch from reliever Jose Alvarez, poking it down the left field line and clearing the bases to put the Astros up 4-3.

"I didn't hit it very hard, but I put it in the right spot," Altuve said. "It feels good."

Although he was thrown out at the plate moments later when he inexplicably tried to score from second on an infield grounder, last season's AL MVP had already put himself firmly back on track. He ended an 0-for-16 skid Monday, and he reached base three times with two hits Tuesday.

"I think in Altuve's mind, he's been struggling," Josh Reddick said. "He's still hitting .310. I'd like to be on that train."

Reddick threw out two Los Angeles runners from right field, and he also got a leadoff double in the eighth against Alvarez (2-1). The reliever swiftly wasted seven stellar innings by rookie Jaime Barria, the second straight Angels starter to shut down the powerful Astros.

"Altuve hit a good pitch," Alvarez said. "If it's another hitter, maybe he misses it or rolls it over. But he's a good hitter."

Brian McCann had two hits and drove in another run for the defending World Series champions (27-17), who reclaimed sole possession of first place in the AL West after the Angels (25-17) pulled virtually even Monday.

