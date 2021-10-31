Altuve now second all-time for runs scored in a postseason, only trails another Astros player

Altuve now has 20 runs scored this postseason. Carlos Beltran had 21 with the 2003 Astros.

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve scored a run in the third inning of Game 5 of the World Series. That run tied him for second all-time in runs scored in a single postseason.

And first place – a mark held by another Astros player – is well within reach.

The run gave Altuve 20 runs scored during this postseason, according to MLB Stats. That ties him at 20 with the Dodgers’ Corey Seager, who accomplished it last season.

The player who holds the all-time mark? Carlos Beltran crossed the plate 21 times in the 2004 season with the Houston Astros. That postseason, Beltran hit eight home runs, including homers in five consecutive games.

That year, the Astros were eliminated by the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series.