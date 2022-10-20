If history teaches us anything, it's that Astros fans shouldn't worry about Jose Altuve

Altuve went into into ALCS Game 2 in an 0-for-19 playoff slump. His teammates aren't concerned.

HOUSTON — The Astros are unbeaten in the postseason – four games, four wins. And they’re doing it with one of the best all-time postseason hitters in a slump.

Second baseman Jose Altuve is having a rough go of it at the plate in Houston’s four wins. The Astros leadoff hitter is hitless in 19 at-bats. But his teammates and coaches have said they’re not worried. That’s because Altuve has a history of tearing up the postseason.

Even with his hitless 2022 playoffs so far, Altuve has a career playoff average of .270. He has 23 career home runs among his 92 career playoff hits.

Only one player in Major League history has more home runs in the postseason than Altuve and that’s Manny Ramirez. Yes, Altuve has more playoff home runs than Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson. He also has more dingers than two other Yankees greats -- Bernie Williams and Derek Jeter.

Dusty Baker on Jose Altuve, who is still looking for his first hit of the postseason after going 0-16 in the ALDS vs. the Mariners: "I expect great things out of Altuve...because he expects great things out of himself" pic.twitter.com/gzs15dIzvq — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 18, 2022

“This guy’s been good for a long time,” manager Dusty Baker said. “Sometimes it’s not always up. Sometimes, no matter how great you are, sometimes there are down times … but I’m expecting big things out of Altuve. Because he expects big things out of himself.”

During the regular season, Altuve hit.300 with 28 homers and 57 RBIs. He has All-Star appearances and an MVP under his belt. So while he’s struggling now, Astros fans need not worry. And the fact that the team is winning without his bat could mean even more offensive firepower when it does come around.