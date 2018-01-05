Some Houston Astros stars are set to host a fundraiser for kids and animals May 17 at Tootsies.

World Series Champions Jose Altuve, Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. are teaming for the second annual Team Up for Kids and K9s which will raise money for local charities.

More than $100,000 was raised during last year’s event that supported pet rescue efforts through the Lance McCullers Jr. Foundation and Sunshine Kids, as well as other local children’s charities.

Sponsorship levels for this year’s event include Presenting Sponsor ($50,000), VIP Reception ($25,000), Hall of Fame ($15,000), All-Star ($10,000) and Champion ($5,000).

The fundraiser is set to feature special guests throughout the evening, food, cocktails and live and silent auctions of original artwork and experiences.

For more information, tap/click here.

© 2018 KHOU