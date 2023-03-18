Astros' Altuve leaves WBC game after hit on hand by a pitch

The Houston Astros second baseman, an eight-time All-Star and the 2017 American League MVP, fell to the field after he was struck by the 95.9 mph sinker.

MIAMI — Jose Altuve left Venezuela’s World Baseball Classic quarterfinal against the United States after he was hit on the hand by a pitch from Daniel Bard on Saturday night.

The Houston Astros second baseman, an eight-time All-Star and the 2017 American League MVP, fell to the field after he was struck by the 95.9 mph sinker in the fifth inning. He grimaced as he walked off with an athletic trainer, and Altuve was replaced by Luis Rengifo.