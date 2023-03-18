x
Astros

Astros' Altuve leaves WBC game after hit on hand by a pitch

The Houston Astros second baseman, an eight-time All-Star and the 2017 American League MVP, fell to the field after he was struck by the 95.9 mph sinker.
Credit: AP
Venezuela second baseman Jose Altuve (27) is helped up by short stop Andres Gimenez (0) after he was upended by U.S.'s Trea Turner during a double play in the second inning of a World Baseball Classic game, Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Miami. Mookie Betts was out at first. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI — Jose Altuve left Venezuela’s World Baseball Classic quarterfinal against the United States after he was hit on the hand by a pitch from Daniel Bard on Saturday night.

The Houston Astros second baseman, an eight-time All-Star and the 2017 American League MVP, fell to the field after he was struck by the 95.9 mph sinker in the fifth inning. He grimaced as he walked off with an athletic trainer, and Altuve was replaced by Luis Rengifo.

Bard relieved Lance Lynn to start the inning and was wild throughout, walking two batters and throwing a pair of wild pitches. Bard, a 37-year-old Colorado right-hander, allowed all four batters who faced him to reached base as Venezuela overcame a three-run deficit to take a 6-5 lead.

