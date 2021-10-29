Check out what's now at the intersection that used to be Atlanta Ave. at Georgia Blvd.

HOUSTON — The Astros and Jose Altuve are in Atlanta for Game 3 of the World Series. But Altuve Avenue and Astros Boulevard are in Deer Park…at least for now.
Up until Thursday morning, that same intersection was where Atlanta Street and George Avenue met. But during a Houston-Atlanta World Series, that just wasn’t sitting well with the people who lived near the crossroads.
So the city temporarily changed the street signs and now the corner of Altuve and Astros is one of the hottest selfie spots in southeast Texas! And the entire neighborhood has security cameras pointed at the signs…just in case anyone tries to take them!
Reporter Melissa Correa is working on this story for KHOU 11 News at 6 p.m.