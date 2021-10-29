Former Houston resident owns one of the most popular BBQ spots in Atlanta

With the World Series underway between the Astros and Braves, we wanted to know which city has the best barbecue: Houston or Atlanta?

ATLANTA — While the 'Stros and Braves battle in out on the field, there's another competition brewing between Houston and Atlanta. Which city has the best barbecue?

"Houston's definitely a destination spot for barbecue," said Robbie Wong, co-owner of Blood Bros. BBQ.

It's all fun and games until we bring out the beef.

"I never want to say we make the best barbecue," said Quy Hoang, co-owner of Blood Bros. BBQ. "I always say we make the best barbecue we can make."

Their best BBQ is hot right now. Blood Bros. made the New York Times top 50 most exciting restaurants list and Texas Monthly.

"When I first started this journey, I looked up to a lot of these guys and never in a million years did I think we'd make this list," said Hoang.

"Kansas City has their style, the Carolinas has theirs, St. Louis, Memphis, but I don't know what Atlanta.

"We know some guys out there. They're from Alief. Fox Bros. in Atlanta," Hoang said.

KHOU 11 reporter Xavier Walton paid a visit to Fox Bros. BBQ in Atlanta.

"It's a mix of where we're at where we're from," said Jonathan Fox, owner of Fox Bros. BBQ.

Jonathan Fox is from the Alief area in Houston. Fox Bros. BBQ is one of the most popular plates in town.

"We're with the Falcons, we're with the Braves, and we're in all the stadiums," said Fox. "It's just crazy."

When Walton asked which barbecue is better, Fox said he thought both were great and anyone that eats their barbecue walks away winners.