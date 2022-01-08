'It's very special': Alex Bregman talks about fatherhood; Reagan shares new photo of him with baby

"Oh, it was unbelievable. One of the best days of my life and my wife's life, mama's healthy, baby's healthy, and we're very excited," Bregman said.

HOUSTON — Third baseman Alex Bregman was back on the field for the Houston Astros Tuesday night, two days after the birth of his and wife Reagan's son.

Knox Samuel Reagan came into the world Monday night, so Bregman skipped the game to be by his wife's side at the hospital.

"Oh, it was unbelievable. One of the best days of my life and my wife's life, mama's healthy, baby's healthy, and we're very excited," Bregman said.

When asked if it had hit him yet that he and Reagan just brought a baby into the world, Alex's response had reporters laughing.

"I'd say it hit me right when the baby came out. It really hadn't hit me until then, and to be able to spend a bunch of time with him."

He admitted becoming a father helps put the ballgames and everything else in life into perspective.

"100%. You know what's important in life. It's very special and we're enjoying it."

You can see that's true by the look on his face in this photo of Alex holding Knox shared by Reagan on Instagram. Her caption: "on 08.01.22 at 7:08pm our world changed forever." 💙

So are the rest of their family, according to Alex, especially the grandparents who can't wait to spoil their new grandson.

"First grandchild for both sides of the family so it's gonna be one spoiled baby," Alex said.

He said Reagan chose the name Knox and the middle name comes from his dad, Samuel.

Alex admitted it was difficult for him to leave the baby for the first time for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.

"Oh for sure, extremely difficult, but Reagan told me to get out there and she meant it," he said with a grin.

Alex said he and Reagan were hoping she'd give birth on an off day.

"But he had different plans," he laughed. "After a routine doctor appointment, we found out he was ready to go. It's pretty cool."

Alex Bregman talks the Astros trades and his new baby boy. #LevelUp pic.twitter.com/4dEiA0BV0W — Michael Connor (@MC790) August 2, 2022

Welcome to parenthood, Alex and Reagan.

For the record, Bregman had a hit and a walk in three at-bats against Boston. But even if he'd gone hitless, the wife and baby waiting to see him after the game would have kept it all in perspective.